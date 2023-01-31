Reiterating their stand to include Meitei or Meetei in the scheduled tribe (ST) list, a protest was staged in various places in Manipur on January 31.

Schedule Tribe Demand Committee Mànipur (STDCM) in association with as many as 20 local clubs and 20 women's organisations of Koirengei areas has conducted a public meeting at Koirangei Bazaar Community Hall in connection with the inclusion of Meitei or Meetei in ST list. The meeting was followed by staging a protest forming a human chain.

During the protest, the agitator raised slogans like Meitei or Meetei should constitutional safeguard, the state government should send requisite documents for inclusion of Meitei or Meetei in the ST list among others.

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Addressing the media at the sidelines of the protest, the general secretary of STDCM, K Bogendrajit said that the committee has been launching various movements for the past two decades to include Meitei or Meetei in the ST list. As a part of their ongoing agitation, they had submitted memorandums to more than 34 MLAs and ministers so far.

Though political leaders had accepted all the memorandum and even expressed positive responses. However, so far they didn't see any sign of sending the necessary recommendations.

He said that there is not necessary to even discuss the matter in Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Only by taking decisions through the cabinet, the recommendation can be sent to the central government. The state government not taking appropriate steps is unfortunate.

The protest was also held by Yaingangpokpi Village Committee, Yaingangpokpi Meira Paibi, and Yaingangpokpi Bazar Board.