A team of Thoubal District Police, Manipur arrested RTI activist, Wahengbam Joykumar Singh on January 29 in connection with recent murder of convenor of BJP Ex-Servicemen Cell, Laishram Rameshwor Singh.



The activist was arrested from his residence Wangkhei Hijam Leikai Imphal East with arrest memo. FIR has been lodged upon him. According to information received from SP of Thoubal District, arrested person Joykumar who is in 50s will produce in court and take custodial remand for further investigation.



It may be mentioned here that the BJP leader was shot dead by Ayekpam Keshorjit, 46 at his residence Thoubal Kshetri Leikai in broad day light on January 24.



Also read : BJP state leader Laishram Rameshwor Singh shot dead in Manipur