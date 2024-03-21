The Democratic Student Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) is calling for the cancellation of the recruitment of 1140 pre-primary teachers.

They allege that the Education Department modified the recruitment rules solely to gain favour with voters, especially with the Lok Sabha election looming on the horizon.

During a press conference held at Kwakeithel, DESAM President Mayengbam Somorjit strongly voiced the organization's stance: "The eligibility criteria for the recruitment of pre-primary teachers has been structured in such a manner that candidates must first qualify as doctors or engineers before undergoing training."

Somorjit elaborated, emphasizing DESAM's ongoing efforts to uphold the standards of education in Manipur: "The Right to Education Act of 2009 clearly states that teachers must have completed their training to qualify as educators. However, the current government's approach to recruiting pre-primary teachers disregards these essential processes and regulations. One cannot fulfil the role of a teacher without undergoing proper educational training, just as a doctor cannot practice without the necessary training."



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He highlighted the discrepancy between the government's actions and the principles outlined in the RTE Act, emphasizing DESAM's commitment to promoting quality education and ensuring that educational standards are maintained in the region.

Somorjit further emphasized DESAM's proactive efforts to enhance the educational landscape in Manipur, citing their submission of various memoranda to implement the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP). Despite these efforts, he noted the government's failure to provide a positive response toward improving the quality of education.

In light of these circumstances, Somorjit outlined three key points during the press conference. He stated, "Firstly, the government must establish a Pre-Primary Teachers Training Institution recognized by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE). The notification of the recruitment process for pre-primary teachers should be suspended until such institutes are established. Secondly, the government should consider replacing the Commissioner and Director of Education, as they advised on implementing the controversial reforms in the recruitment notification. Lastly, since the Education Minister has not fulfilled his promise to initiate the 4-year ITEP in Manipur, he should step down from his position and be replaced by a competent lawmaker who can effectively lead the education sector."

The student organization also lamented the unfortunate situation in which Manipur has lagged behind in implementing the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Program (ITEP), contrasting starkly with neighboring states that have successfully established and integrated ITEP into their education systems. This discrepancy is particularly disheartening, given Manipur’s potential and the presence of a Union Minister of State for Education who could have facilitated the process.

They highlighted the missed opportunities and negative impact on educational standards, emphasizing the urgent need for Manipur to catch up and align with neighboring states in adopting ITEP.