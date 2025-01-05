A group of 26 Myanmar nationals who had crossed into India through Manipur's porous border were deported back to their home country earlier today.



The Government of Manipur emphasized its commitment to extending humanitarian assistance to individuals fleeing conflict, ensuring their safety and dignified treatment during their stay.



However, the administration reiterated its strict policy against permitting illegal migrants to remain in the state, highlighting the need to balance compassion with adherence to immigration laws.



Authorities confirmed that the deportation process was carried out in coordination with relevant agencies, ensuring compliance with protocols.





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