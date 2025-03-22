Altogether 27 Myanmar nationals who had entered Manipur illegally were deported by the Indian authorities, officials said on Saturday.

The foreigners, including a minor, were handed over to the authorities of the neighbouring country at Indo Myanmar Friendship Gate in Moreh in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday.

The Myanmar nationals had been detained at a foreign detention centre near the Manipur Central Jail in Imphal East district after completing their jail terms. They were handed over to Myanmar immigration officers at the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Moreh.



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"At around 11 am on Friday, Indian government officials handed them over to Myanmar immigration officers at the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Moreh, India's last border town in the Manipur sector," said a police officer.

A team of officials from the Moreh police station, Indian immigration, and 5 Assam Rifles personnel facilitated the process. The authorities had transported the detained Myanmar nationals from the detention centre at Sajiwa Jail in Imphal East district on Thursday.