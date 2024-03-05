In a significant development towards maintaining the integrity of examinations in Manipur, the Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur (DESAM) has expressed its appreciation for the recent passage of "The Manipur Prevention of Malpractices in High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Examination Bill, 2024" by the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The student body, known for its advocacy for quality education, has urged the Governor of Manipur to promptly grant assent to the bill.

Addressing the media during a press conference held at their office today, M Somorjit, the President of DESAM, commended the legislature for their decisive action in passing the bill during the 5th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly. He emphasized the necessity of curbing malpractices in examinations to uphold the sanctity of the education system in the state.

DESAM has long been at the forefront of efforts to promote quality education and has consistently called for measures to deter the use of unfair means during examinations. The prevalence of malpractices, including question paper leaks, tampering with marks, and impersonation, has raised concerns among educators and students alike.

Highlighting the urgency of addressing this issue, Somorjit recalled a complaint filed with the Manipur Human Rights Commission (MHRC) in 2020 regarding examination malpractices. The MHRC's recommendation to the state government to enact legislation akin to the Karnataka Model underscores the gravity of the situation.

The passage of the bill marks a crucial step towards combating examination malpractices, and DESAM remains hopeful that its implementation will bring about positive changes in the education system. However, the student body emphasizes the need for the Governor's swift approval to transform the bill into law.

Beyond the realm of school-level examinations, DESAM also voiced concerns about the collegiate education system in Manipur. The disproportionate ratio of teachers to students in many colleges has been a persistent issue, prompting DESAM to advocate for the rationalization of teaching staff to ensure quality education at the collegiate level.

Somorjit reiterated DESAM's commitment to enhancing the standard of education in Manipur, stressing the pivotal role of human resource development in societal progress. He urged the state government to take proactive measures to address the challenges facing the collegiate education system.