Manipur DGP vows ruthless action against drug offenders including policemen

Manipur Director General of Police Rajiv Singh on Tuesday vowed strict action against anyone involved in drug-related offences, including members of the police force.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ motorcycle rally in Imphal, Singh said the drug menace was affecting not just Manipur but the entire Northeast, and all states were making efforts to curb it.

“We are very categorical and clear: strict action will be taken against any person involved in drug trade — be it a policeman or a civilian. This is because it concerns the youth and the future generations. We will be absolutely ruthless in dealing with the menace. The fight against drugs will go on irrespective of who is involved in it,” the DGP asserted.



Also Read: Ex-CM Biren Singh backs call for deportation of illegal immigrants from Manipur

His remarks came amid the suspension of five Manipur Police personnel, including an inspector, for “grave misconduct” and “dereliction of duty.” Officials said the action was linked to bribery involving the release of drug peddlers caught with narcotics.

Among those suspended is Sub Inspector Debson Singh, who was arrested in 2013 for allegedly transporting drugs worth over ₹3 crore to Moreh in Tengnoupal district.