The curfew, initially imposed on May 3, 2024, has been temporarily lifted in Manipur's Bishnupur district today, Sunday, June 23, 2024, from 5:00 AM to 5:00 PM, according to the latest directive from the district administration.

This relaxation excludes specific areas as outlined below, based on the report by the Superintendent of Police, Bishnupur (letter No. C-2/3/5P-BPR/2024/7139 dated June 22, 2024).

During this relaxation period, individuals are strictly prohibited from carrying any arms or objects that could incite violence. This includes sticks, stones, firearms, or any offensive weapons without a valid license. Compliance with this directive is mandatory, and failure to adhere will be considered a violation of the curfew regulations.

Commercial activities will be permitted, with shops and retail outlets allowed to operate during the designated hours. However, the relaxation does not extend beyond the specified timeframe, and any attempt to delay adherence will be treated as a curfew breach.

The exemption schedule specifies the Moirang Sub-Division, particularly along the route from Mukta High School, Kokilabon Moirang to Hemam Nilamani Ground, Ngangkha Leikai, Moirang.

Essential service personnel, including those in health, PHED, MSPDCL, Education Department staff, Municipal Council officials, and media representatives, will continue to be exempt from the curfew beyond the relaxation period.

The authorities urge all residents to comply strictly with these conditions to maintain order and safety in the district. Any violations will be addressed according to the existing government instructions and applicable laws.

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