In response to the current situation, district administrations in Manipur have requested the deployment of central paramilitary forces in three districts - Imphal, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur.

Further, the District Magistrate (DM) of Imphal West in Manipur have sought for requisition of the services of Assam Rifles in (i) Khongnag Ani Karak to Lilashing Khongnangkhong upto North AOC and (ii) Krishna Premi Oil Pump to Secretariat upto Singjamei Chinga Crossing from 09:00 AM of 29/02/2024 till 05/03/2024 to assist Civil Authority in order to maintain peace and to bring a sense of security and confidence among the people of Imphal West District.

A notification from the office of the District Magistrate of Imphal West states- "Whereas information received from the Superintending of Police, Imphal West that there is a serious breach of law and order has taken place within Imphal city and adjoining areas in connection with the existing law and order situation. And whereas reports of incidents of mob violence have been received.



Also Read: Manipur Police condemns Arambai Tengol's anti-social activities, confirms organisation's involvement in Additional SP attack

And whereas, prohibitory orders U/S 144 Cr.PC against the assembly of five or more persons and carrying of arms is already enforced in the district and relaxed from time to time.

And whereas it appears to me that there is apprehension of a serious security threat to the life and property of citizens in Imphal city and adjoining areas. And whereas the situation has gone beyond the control of the District Administration and District Police in which case the District Administration and District Police requested necessary assistance from the central forces.

"I, Shri Dr. N. Johnson Meetei, i/c District Magistrate, Imphal West District, in exercise of the power conferred under section 130 of Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, do hereby requisition the services of Assam Rifles in (i) Khongnag Ani Karak to Lilashing Khongnangkhong upto North AOC and (ii) Krishna Premi Oil Pump to Secretariat upto Singjamei Chinga Crossing from 09:00 AM of 29/02/2024 till 05/03/2024 to assist Civil Authority in order to maintain peace and to bring a sense of security and confidence among the people of Imphal West District, reads the notification.

On the other hand for Bishnupur, the district administration requested to provide one column of 5/9 GR under HQ, 9 Sector IGAR (S) to assist the district police, Bishnupur for deploying at Nambol Police gate w.e.f February 29 till the Assembly session is over.

On the same line, the Churachandpur district has called for the requisition of Assam Rifles in Churachandpur town and adjoining areas to assist civil authorities in maintaining peace.



It is to be mentioned here even the Office of the District Magistrate, Kangpokpi also sends requisitions for the services of Assam Rifles in Kangpokpi with immediate effect to assist Civil Authority in order to maintain peace and to bring a sense of security and confidence among the people of Kangpokpi.