Continuing with their charter of demands, the doctors under the All Manipur Health Services Doctors' Association (AMHSDA) staged a hunger strike in the Senapati district of Manipur along with other districts.

Notably, as on November 29, the hunger strike entered its fourth day after AMHSDA initiated their agitation on November 26.

Addressing the media, Senapati district leprosy officer Dr Ngouniba Peter said, "It is most unfortunate on the part of the state government not to pay heed to their demands in spite of putting up different forms of protests."

The doctor mentioned that the relay hunger strike is the third form of their agitation after the AMHSDA put on black badges and sit-in protests to press their demands.

Also Read: Manipur: Dengue cases in state jump to 358 with three new fresh cases

The doctors are demanding a time-bound promotion and an extension of the superannuation age of doctors to 65 years among others.

"We demand all our eight legitimate demands which we have put forward to the state government..the government have declared that medical service to be essential, therefore our demands are also essential," Dr Ngouniba Peter added.

Further, he remarked that the doctors under the association should not be made to take a stronger form of agitation.

Meanwhile, IndiaTodayNE tried to contact Manipur state health minister L Jayanta Kumar Singh, however, was not available to share his views on the matter.