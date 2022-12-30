Condemning the state government for not taking up any initiative to fulfill their assurance made in connection with the pending demand, the All Manipur Health Services Doctors’ Association (AMHSDA), resolved to begin an OPD closure strike if the state government fails to translate their words into action by December 31.

In a press statement issued by AMHSDA, it said that as a part of an ongoing movement launched last past two years urging to fulfill some basic demands, the association recently decided to close down OPD service for two days from December 27.

However, the association had called off the OPD closure strike as per assurance made by the state government during the meeting held on December 26.

In the meeting, they also assured to put up the matter before December ends and also promised to revoke the show cause notice served to agitate doctors.

''But in reality, no visible sign of preparation of memo to hold cabinet meeting is seen till December and show cause notice is also still in withheld and no formal order was out,'' the statement added.

The release warned that as an act of intensifying their movement, to shutdown down and indefinite closure of OPD will begin if the state government fails to materialize their demand into action before December 31, 2022.

Notably, on December 27, the All Manipur Health Services Doctor's Association (AMHSDA) had suspended its proposed two-day OPD closure strike temporarily after the assurance of the state government.

The decision was taken after the AMHSDA held a meeting with the delegation of the Manipur government comprising the Health Minister, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Services, and Director, Health Services.

''To work out a logical and amicable resolution, discussion point by point, and after mutual understanding and assurances, the Government Representatives agreed and assured to prepare and put up in the December 2022 Cabinet Meeting at the earliest before month end. On common understanding and trust the 2(two days OPD services Shut Down w.e.f. 27th December 2022 followed by indefinitely will remain suspended temporarily until further notification,'' Dr. Lolee P Mao, General Secretary, AMHSDA had said in an official statement.

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