Eight-year-old Saikhom Raj and 10-year-old Pradeep Khoirom from Uripok Ahanthem Leikai Imphal West Manipur who were recently selected for national bravery awards by Indian Council for Child Welfare expressed their happiness on bagging the award.



In an interaction with India Today NE, they (Raj and Pradeep) said that “we are so happy when my parents informed us about getting the award. We cannot forget the day that how we saved our brother Tomthin successfully. Likewise, we wouldn’t be able to forget this day receiving the award. All these days will be our most memorable in our lives.”



Father of Saikhom Raj and Saikhom Tomthin, Saikhom Bijen said that bagging a national bravery award by his son Saikhom Raj for saving the life of his elder brother Tomthin is indeed a great moment. “That fateful drowning incident of Tomthin has been haunting me despite the fact that he was saved. But getting invitation from Indian Council for Child Welfare for selecting my son Raj for national bravery award gave feeling embedded with joy and happiness,” he stated.



He said that though Raj is younger to Tomthin but he used to take care and responsibility of his elder brother all the time. By birth, Raj is so fearless, has sacrificing spirit and this drowning incident again exemplified his courage and ability in real.

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Bijen who run his family by selling sugarcane juice said that they have to go to Delhi before January 17 to get the award. But being a poverty-stricken family, it is beyond their capability to bear the travel expenses. Nevertheless, with the help of financial support from local club of Uripok Ahanthem Leikai and social worker, they are ready to leave Imphal tomorrow.



“I felt so indebted the kind support shown by people of my locality when I was so helpless thinking about travel expenses,” he said.



Father of Pradeep Khoirom, Khoirom Shitaljit Singh said that he felt so proud on receiving the award by his son. But at the same he was in tense situation thinking about expenses for travelling to Delhi.

“We got information in short notice about the award presentation. It was so difficult for me to arrange financial expenses even though the organiser will provide once they reach the place,” Shitaljit who is lab technician in private clinic said.



It is worth mentioning that Saikhom Raj is student of 3rd standard and Saikhom Tomthin of 4th standard at St Dominic Savio at Uripok Khaidem Leikai. While Pradeep Khoirom is of fourth standard at Sunrise Public School at Uripok Khaidem Leikai Imphal West.