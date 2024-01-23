Manipur Police seized drugs worth around Rs 2.6 crore in the international market while checking vehicles at Tera Urak in Bishnupur district.

Manipur Police also arrested four accused persons for illicit trafficking of suspected heroin powder contained in 139 soap caps weighing about approximately 1.8 kgs from Tera Urak Crossing, Bishnupur District under Bishnupur police station.

The accused have been identified as Sahidur and Samir Khan both hailing from Kwakta ward no 4 Bishnupur district.

On 22.01.2024, Manipur Police arrested the following 04 (four) accused persons for illicit trafficking of suspected heroin powder contained in 139 soap caps weighing about approximately 1.8 kgs from Tera Urak Crossing, Bishnupur District under Bishnupur PS.… pic.twitter.com/CLTPdsUzrW — Manipur Police (@manipur_police) January 22, 2024

Also Read: Manipur: Security forces destroy 30 acres of poppy plantation at Mullam and Shongphel

Imtiyas Khan hails from Hayel Labuk Mayai, Thoubal district and Nasir hails from Kwakta ward no. 6 Bishnupur district.

Earlier on January 22, a collaborative team comprising security forces and the Forest Department successfully carried out the eradication of approximately 30 acres of illicit poppy plantation at Mullam and Shongphel hill ranges under the jurisdiction of Litan Police Station.

The operation marks a crucial step in combating the illegal cultivation of poppy, a notorious plant often associated with the production of opium and narcotics.