A team from the Anti-Smuggling unit of the Customs Division in Imphal seized a large quantity of WY tablets weighing 5.38 kilograms, estimated to be worth more than Rs 5 crore in the international market on March 10.

The consignment was seized from a 32-year-old man near Kwakta Bazar, Bishnupur.



Hemminlal Touthang s/o Doukholun Touthang, of Aigejang village, Khamenlok, Pangei Yangdong, Senapati, was in possession of 54,400 WY tablets.

A Honda Activa 6G that Hemminlal Touthang used to transport the illegal drugs was also seized, according to a press release from the Deputy Commissioner of the Customs Division in Imphal.

It also stated that Hemminlal Touthang had been arrested in addition to the drugs that were seized.

On the other hand, on March 11, at approximately 1.25 p.m., a combined team of Kakching and Pallel police arrested two women and seized illegal drugs.

The combined team found 38 grams of opium hidden in a Khaini packet, 377 grams of WY tablets, and 22.770 kilograms of opium seeds from two women while searching a pan shop in Khudei Khunou Part-II, Chandel.

The two women, identified as JB Shangam (29), wife of Ashok Lamkang of Vitu village, who is currently residing at Khudei Khunou Part-II, and NL Shangwar (29), alias Thangsang Anal, of Chandel, were taken into custody immediately and transported along with the items that had been seized to the Chandel police station.





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