An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 on the Richter Scale struck Ukhrul in Manipur in the early hours of Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 1.36 am. The epicentre of the quake was located 26km South West of Ukhrul in Manipur at a depth of 35km.



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The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 03-01-2024, 00:01:36 IST, Lat: 24.75 & Long: 94.31, Depth: 35 Km , Location: 26km SW of Ukhrul, Manipur, India (sic).”

However, there were no immediate reports of any damages.