An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on the Richter scale struck Churachandpur in Manipur on Tuesday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The NCS confirmed that the quake took place at 9.10am.

The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported an earthquake of magnitude 3.2 on 20-02-2024 at 09:10:06 IST. The epicentre was located at latitude 24.05 and longitude 93.67, with a depth of 32 Km in Churachandpur, Manipur, India.

In a related development, another earthquake of magnitude 4.7 was experienced in the Kamrup district of Assam. The epicentre was traced to a location 3 km away in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya. Tremors from these seismic activities were reportedly felt in parts of Bangladesh and Bhutan as well.

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