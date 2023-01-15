Manipur Education Minister Th Basantakumar on January 14 appealed to students not to participate in protests and instead focus on their studies to become successful.

Basanta Kumar was speaking during a programme for students which was jointly organized by the Departments of Psychiatry and Clinical Psychology, RIMS and Share and Care (SAC), Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister without taking any name in particular, categorically said that the primary duty of the students is to attend classes and acquire knowledge, not to stage protests under the influence of some instigators.

''Not all students actively participate in protest but focus on their studies to become successful and contribute to Nation building,'' he added.

Basanta Kumar further advised that if students are facing any problem then they may highlight their grievances via Headmasters at the proper forum.

The Education Minister further said due to misunderstanding, the students protested against the alleged shortcomings at Dhanamanjuri University.

''Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) and Dhanamanjuri University (DMU) are autonomous institutions with their own administrative setup and the of such autonomous institutions could not be interfered with,'' he added.

The Minister also said that blindly asking the Ministers or any Government officials to resign is wrong and added, ''The responsibility of the Government is to sanction funds and provide infrastructure''.

On January 12, students of Ghanapriya Women's College staged a protest rally seeking the resignation of the education minister over his alleged negligence in mending up necessary requirements of the Dhanamanjuri University (DMU).

Students of colleges affiliated with DMU have been demanding for the past several years to fill up basic amenities which are highly needed to make the varsity a full-fledged university of the state. However, the demand fails to materialize to date.

Condemning the act of the state government, students of GP Woman's College staged rallies and stormed CM's secretariat.

Addressing the media at the sidelines of the protest, the Social and Cultural secretary of the students union of the said college, Rashesori Meihoubam said that the DMU was set up five years back but due to the absence of many basic necessities students are facing so many grievances.

Also read: Manipur: STDCM decries government inaction to enlist Meitei as scheduled tribes