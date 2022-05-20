Minister of Textiles, Commerce, and Industry, Nemcha Kipgen stated that an effective industrial and investment policy is required to attract investment and spur robust economic activity for Manipur's industrial growth. The minister was the chief guest at a one-day workshop on 'Framing of Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (IIPPM)-2022' conducted at the Institute of Cooperative Management (ICM) conference hall in Lamphelpat, Imphal West, on Thursday.

She also expressed her gratitude to Chief Minister N Biren Singh for entrusting her with the responsibility to make Manipur, a hub for India’s future trade and commerce with neighbouring States and neighbouring countries, South-East Asia as Manipur is India’s Gateway to South-East Asia.

Nemcha Kipgen further said that there are currently 34, 293 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) in the country, up from 1,085 in 2015. She claimed that this clearly shows Manipur's progress in the sector of industrialization.

It may be noted that the Industrial and Investment Promotion Policy (IIPPM)-2022 is been formulated to strengthen the State Government's mission of acting as a facilitator to accelerate industrial development and its allied sectors in Manipur through infrastructure development, human resource enhancement, incentive provision, and garnering more investments, among other things, for the state's inclusive socio-economic development.