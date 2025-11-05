Manipur: Eklavya Model Residential School inaugurated in Riha, Kamjong

A new chapter in tribal education began today with the inauguration of the Eklavya Model Residential School (EMRS) at Riha village in Kamjong district.

The school was formally inaugurated by MLA Leishiyo Keishing, who graced the occasion as Chief Guest, alongside Deputy Commissioner Rangnamei Rang Peter, senior officials, and community leaders.

In his address, MLA Keishing thanked the people of Riha for their cooperation and urged teachers to impart value-based education to nurture disciplined and responsible citizens. He also appealed to community elders to extend their continued support to the school’s growth.



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Deputy Commissioner Rangnamei Rang Peter emphasised the importance of equitable and quality education in rural and tribal regions, noting that the EMRS would create an enabling environment for holistic learning. He added that the residential setup and improved teacher-student ratio will help identify and nurture young talent in the district.

The event also featured a welcome address by Shri Charuk Haji, who underlined the transformative role of EMRS institutions in empowering tribal students through education and opportunity. The ceremony concluded with community interactions and a cultural presentation by local students.