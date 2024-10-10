In a significant effort to raise awareness about mental well-being, World Mental Health Day was observed today in Imphal, organized by the National Mental Health Program (NMHP) under the National Health Mission (NHM), Manipur, in collaboration with the Directorate of Health Services. The event took place at Imphal Hotel, bringing together health officials, advocates, and stakeholders.

Dr. Athokpam Ranita, the State Nodal Officer for NMHP Manipur, underscored the importance of this global observance, which has been held annually on October 10 since 1994. "Each year, World Mental Health Day is marked with a different theme, aimed at fostering education, awareness, and advocacy against the stigma surrounding mental health," Dr. Ranita noted.

This year's theme, "It is time to prioritize mental health in the workplace," was particularly relevant in the post-pandemic world, according to Dr. Ranita. "With 60% of the global population in employment and workers spending 60% of their time at work, the workplace has become a critical environment for mental well-being," she added. She highlighted that around 15% of working-age adults are living with a mental disorder at any given moment, further emphasizing the need for workplace mental health initiatives.

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Dr. Ranita stressed the role of the observance in promoting global citizenship and awareness about mental health, urging organizations to create healthier workspaces. She cited data from the World Health Organization (WHO), pointing out that depression and anxiety contribute to an estimated global economic loss of US$1 trillion in productivity each year. "Creating a supportive work environment is crucial not only for employee well-being but also for boosting overall productivity," she explained.

The event saw the presence of several distinguished guests, including Hungyo Worshang, Special Secretary, Health & Family Welfare, Government of Manipur; Dr. O. Sanahanbi Devi, Director of Health Services, Manipur; and Dr. M. Dinesh Singh, State Mission Director, NHM, Manipur.

As part of the day’s activities, winners of a painting competition centered on the theme of mental health were also felicitated, further encouraging public engagement in mental health advocacy.