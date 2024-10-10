Sikkim has experienced a significant variation in rainfall across its districts over the past 10 days, with some areas witnessing heavy downpours while others remained relatively dry. Data collected till October 10 reveals extreme deviations from normal rainfall, particularly in the districts of Gangtok, Namchi, and Pakyong.

In the past 24 hours, Gangtok received the highest rainfall of 69.6 mm, a massive 539% above the normal of 10.9 mm. This marks an alarming surge, raising concerns about potential flooding and landslides in the region. The seasonal rainfall from October 1 to October 10 in Gangtok was 158.1 mm, 86% higher than the normal 84.9 mm.

Similarly, Namchi experienced heavy rainfall, recording 43.6 mm in the last 24 hours, which is a staggering 938% above the normal 4.2 mm. The seasonal rainfall here totaled 118.0 mm, showing a 180% increase over the usual 42.1 mm.

Pakyong also recorded extreme rainfall deviations, with 41.8 mm in the past 24 hours, which is 1128% higher than normal. The district has recorded 143.7 mm of rainfall this season, 239% higher than normal.

On the other hand, districts like Soreng reported a significant deficit, with no rainfall in the past 24 hours and -100% deviation from the normal 7.4 mm.

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