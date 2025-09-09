Manipur: Ex-CM Ibobi Singh slams Governor for ‘partisan’ meeting with BJP MLAs

Former Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on September 8 lashed out at Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for what he termed a “shocking display of partisanship” after the latter held a meeting exclusively with BJP legislators at the Raj Bhavan.

The meeting, which took place on Sunday, was attended by BJP MLAs including former CM N. Biren Singh and lasted around 40 minutes. Several senior government officials were also present. However, opposition lawmakers were left out, prompting sharp criticism from the Congress legislature party leader.

“The selective invitation blatantly lowered the sanctity of the Raj Bhavan. It undermines democratic norms and sidelines the voices of elected representatives of the people,” Ibobi Singh said. He argued that all MLAs should have been invited to discussions, particularly if the agenda concerned the state’s ongoing crisis.



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Questioning the purpose of the meeting, Singh asked whether it was connected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s expected visit to Manipur on September 13. “If the meeting was meant to address the violence, excluding opposition MLAs is an affront to the people of Manipur,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s proposed visit would be his first to the state since ethnic clashes erupted between Meiteis and Kukis in May 2023. Manipur has been under President’s Rule since February, with the Governor overseeing the administration.

Ibobi Singh also took aim at the handling of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement with armed Kuki groups, alleging that the BJP-led Centre had turned a blind eye to repeated violations of its ground rules.