The Manipur government on Friday extended the suspension of mobile internet services for two more days in nine districts until December 1, an order by the home department said.

"The state government, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation, has decided to continue the suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN, in the territorial jurisdiction of Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl, and Jiribam of Manipur for another two days, in public interest," the order said.



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After violence escalated in the northeastern state on November 16, the administration suspended internet services initially for two days to prevent anti-social elements from spreading content that might create law and order problems. It has been extended several times since then.

The suspension does not apply to broadband internet services on ILL (Internet Leased Line) and FTTH (Fiber to the Home), which were conditionally restored as per the government's earlier order dated November 18, 2024. Specific exemptions may also be granted by the state government on a case-by-case basis.