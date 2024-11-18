In light of the ongoing unrest and fragile law and order situation in Manipur, the State Government has decided to extend the suspension of internet and mobile data services in several districts for an additional two days.

This follows the earlier suspension order issued on November 16, 2024, which was set to expire on November 18, 2024.

The extended suspension, effective from 5:15 PM on November 18, 2024, will remain in place until 5:15 PM on November 20, 2024. It applies to internet and mobile data services, including VSATs, Broadbands (IILL & FTTH), and VPN services in the following districts:

Imphal West

Imphal East

Bishnupur

Thoubal



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Kakching

Kangpokpi

Churachandpur

Exemptions have been granted to lease lines and FTTH connections to government offices, as well as any other connections explicitly approved by the State Government.

The suspension order has been enacted under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, in the interest of public safety and order. The decision follows a thorough review of the situation, where authorities identified a potential correlation between the law and order challenges and the operation of internet services.

The order has been issued ex-parte in view of the emergent situation and will be communicated to the public through press and electronic media. The government has warned that any violation of this directive will invite strict legal action.

This extension reflects the state’s continued effort to manage unrest and prevent the misuse of digital platforms to escalate tensions.