The family of Dr. Mark T. Haokip has released a press statement clarifying their stance regarding recent rumors surrounding his judicial custody and the alleged proposal for an exchange involving two detained Meitei individuals.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the family emphasized their lack of knowledge about any proposed exchange and reiterated that Dr. Haokip’s case is currently subjudice, calling for all actions to be pursued through legal channels.

"We fervently appeal to all the people and communities of the state not to sensationalise the situation and add to our mental agony but rather uphold and trust the rule of law," the statement read. The family expressed their commitment to justice and non-violent resolutions, highlighting the importance of maintaining peace within society as enshrined in the Indian Constitution.

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