A farmer working in the fields in Manipur's Imphal East district sustained injuries when militants opened fire from nearby hilltop positions on Monday morning, police said.



This was the third consecutive day of hills-based militants attacking farmers working in the fields in Imphal Valley in ethnic conflict-hit Manipur. Officials said the attacks are affecting the harvesting of paddy crops as many farmers in the periphery areas of the valley are feeling afraid to go to the fields.



In the latest incident, militants from hilltop positions in adjacent Kangpokpi district fired towards farmers working in paddy fields in Yaingangpokpi Shantikhongban area in Imphal East district around 9.20 am, in which a farmer sustained pellet injuries on his hand, a police officer said.



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Security forces rushed to the spot and returned fire, leading to a brief gunfight, he said, adding the injured farmer was taken to Yaingangpokpi PHC for treatment and he is currently out of danger.



A 34-year-old woman farmer was gunned down while working in a paddy field in Saiton in Bishnupur district as militants opened fire from hilltop positions in Churachandpur district on Saturday.



Similar attacks were launched in the Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou, and Thamnapokpi areas in the Imphal East district on Sunday.



More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May last year.