A fresh surge of violence rocked Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday afternoon after a local farmer was shot by an unidentified assailant, triggering a swift and intense retaliatory operation by security forces.

The incident occurred around 3:00 PM when Ningthoujam Biren Singh, a cultivator from Phubala Awang Maning Leikai, was working in his paddy field at Phubala Maning.

He was shot in the left arm by an unknown armed miscreant and was immediately rushed to District Hospital, Bishnupur. He was later referred to RIMS Hospital in Imphal, where his condition is reported to be stable.

Following the shooting, combined security forces launched a combing and search operation across Langchingmanbi, Heichanglok, and the western fringes of Phubala village in an effort to track down the perpetrator.

However, during the operation, security personnel reportedly came under fire from unidentified gunmen. A heavy exchange of fire ensued. In the crossfire, one Hoikholhing, the wife of the village chief of Langchingmanbi, was struck by a bullet and died on the spot.



Also Read: Manipur: Farmer injured in suspected militant firing in Bishnupur district

Local police were immediately pressed into action and have taken custody of the deceased's body, which has been sent to District Hospital, Churachandpur for legal formalities including post-mortem examination. A formal case has been registered and investigation is ongoing.

Security officials confirmed that the combined forces have intensified their operations in the area to track down those responsible for the attack. "Every effort is being made to bring the culprits to justice at the earliest," a senior police officer stated.

Authorities further added that security arrangements related to farming activities in the region will be reviewed. Additional personnel are likely to be deployed in sensitive areas to ensure the safety of farmers working in the fields.

Residents have been urged to maintain calm and refrain from spreading unverified information or rumours, as tensions remain high in the wake of the incident. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.