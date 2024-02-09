The 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly is set to convene for its fifth session starting on February 28.

This assembly, which comprises 60 members directly elected from single-seat constituencies, has a significant role in shaping the legislative landscape of the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and with Adhikarimayum Sharda Devi as the party president, currently holds the reins of power in Manipur.



Also Read: Manipur government approves increase in allowance for police commando and state forces in vulnerable areas

"It is mandatory to have the fifth session on or before August 29, as the last sitting was adjourned sine die on August 29, 2023 and since it is the first sitting of the year and the Governor's address has also to be involved, the cabinet took decision that the fifth session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly will start from the February 28."

Earlier today the cabinet also approved an increase in the allowance for the Manipur Police Commando and other state forces stationed in vulnerable areas.

The allowance for the Manipur Police Commando will see an increase of Rs 5000, effective immediately.

Similarly, other state forces located in vulnerable areas will receive an allowance increment of Rs 3000.