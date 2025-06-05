The flood situation in Manipur has shown significant improvement as water levels in the major rivers have receded following a decrease in rainfall. This development comes as a relief to the state, which has been grappling with heavy rains since 31 May.

The reduction in water levels is expected to ease the strain on affected regions, allowing for more effective management of relief operations.

In response to the flooding, the Assam Rifles and Army have been actively conducting rescue and relief operations under Operation Jalrahat-II. These efforts are ongoing across the state, focusing on providing immediate assistance and alleviating the impact on the local population. The operations have been crucial in reaching remote areas that were severely affected by the floods.

The floods have had a significant impact on the state, affecting more than 165,000 people and causing damage to approximately 35,242 houses. The Imphal, Kongba, and Nambul rivers overflowed, breaching several embankments and exacerbating the situation. The infrastructural damage has contributed to the challenges faced in relief efforts.

Despite these challenges, rescue missions have successfully evacuated 4,097 people who are now accommodated in 78 relief camps. These camps are providing temporary shelter and necessary provisions to those displaced by the floods. The coordination between the rescue teams and local authorities has been pivotal in executing these operations efficiently.



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Tragically, a 57-year-old man lost his life after being swept away by a river in the Imphal West district on Tuesday. This incident underscores the severity of the flooding and the risks involved in the affected areas. Efforts continue to ensure the safety of residents and prevent further casualties.

The agricultural sector has also suffered, with crops over an area of 115.59 hectares damaged due to the heavy rains. This loss is expected to have lasting impacts on the local economy, particularly affecting farming communities reliant on these crops for their livelihoods. The state government is likely to implement measures to support affected farmers in the coming weeks.

Officials have emphasised the need for continued vigilance as weather conditions remain unpredictable. The relief operations will persist until the situation stabilises completely. Authorities are monitoring the weather forecasts closely to anticipate any further changes that might affect ongoing efforts.

As the state recovers from this natural calamity, the focus remains on restoring normalcy and supporting the communities in rebuilding their lives. The cooperation between the military, local authorities, and the community is crucial in overcoming the challenges posed by the disaster.