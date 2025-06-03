On the third day of Operation Jalrahat-II, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles continued flood relief and rescue operations across Manipur’s Imphal Valley, rescuing 944 civilians from inundated and inaccessible areas.

The troops distributed 1,500 food packets and 4,000 bottles of clean drinking water to affected communities. A dedicated medical camp was set up at the Wangkhei Angom Leikai Rehabilitation Camp, where over 250 displaced civilians received medical attention for injuries, infections, dehydration, and chronic ailments. The team also spread awareness about hygiene, sanitation, and disease prevention.

In Wangkhei Ningthem, Assam Rifles medics responded to an SOS from a man with a deep ankle injury. Braving submerged streets, they provided on-site suturing, stabilising his condition.



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In a midnight rescue on June 2, troops evacuated four civilians trapped in rising waters in Heingang, Imphal East, including a 40-year-old man, his teenage son, a 60-year-old woman, and her grandson.

Despite heavy rains and logistical challenges, the Army and Assam Rifles remain actively engaged in providing aid, medical support, and reassurance to flood-hit communities.

Earlier, joint operations by the Manipur Fire Service, SDRF, NDRF, Army, and Assam Rifles rescued medical students and staff from JNIMS, Imphal, after severe waterlogging.

The crisis began on May 31, when relentless rainfall triggered flooding in several low-lying areas of Imphal, overwhelming stormwater drains and disrupting daily life.