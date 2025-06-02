The widespread flooding in the region has caused severe devastation, submerging many households and leading to a shortage of food, drinking water, and medicines.

Despite early warnings, the state's response has been criticised as slow and poorly coordinated, leaving local volunteers and civil society organisations to lead critical rescue and relief efforts. This situation highlights significant failures in governance and disaster management.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has issued a series of demands, including immediate Action Taken Reports from all state agencies involved and the transparent disclosure of relief package details. COCOMI is also calling for a time-bound rehabilitation plan to be established for all displaced and affected individuals, emphasising the importance of a comprehensive response to the ongoing crisis.

A team from COCOMI, led by its Convenor, conducted a field survey on 1 June 2025 to assess the situation first-hand. They observed significant challenges faced by the impacted communities, which prompted their urgent call for better management and assistance. COCOMI has mobilised volunteers to support relief efforts, including setting up a Flood Relief & Emergency Helpline at Khurai Lamlong Keithel.



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COCOMI has proposed the establishment of a permanent State Disaster Response Task Force with trained personnel for rapid deployment. Additionally, they suggest setting up decentralised emergency response units in each district and sub-division and upgrading flood management and drainage infrastructure across flood-prone zones. These measures are aimed at improving the state's preparedness for future disasters.

Further recommendations from COCOMI include implementing a digitalised relief tracking system, conducting annual pre-monsoon risk assessments, and enhancing community awareness programmes. They also stress the need for pre-allocated emergency funds with public auditing mechanisms and advocate formally involving civil society groups in disaster planning and operations to strengthen state-community cooperation.

COCOMI appeals to the public, private entities, and unaffected state agencies to extend their cooperation by contributing to ongoing relief efforts, either in cash or kind. Collective action is deemed crucial in mitigating the impact of this crisis on affected citizens. For donations or volunteering, individuals are urged to contact the COCOMI Flood Relief & Emergency Helpline.