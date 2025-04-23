The Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), Manipur, has announced the observance of May 3rd, 2025 as a “Day of Remembrance and Reflection” at Yumnam Khunou Community Hall, Imphal East, under the theme “Bridging Divides for Shared Future.”

This solemn commemoration comes two years after the violent events of May 3, 2023, which FOCS describes as a coordinated campaign of ethnic violence perpetrated by armed illegal immigrants against the indigenous Meitei community. The organization asserts that the attack marked an undeclared war, leaving deep wounds on Manipur’s social and cultural fabric.

According to FOCS, the aggression led to the tragic loss of innocent lives, destruction of homes, and widespread displacement, especially across regions such as Churachandpur, Moreh, Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kangpokpi. Many affected, especially Meitei families, remain displaced—living in relief camps and temporary shelters with uncertain futures.

In the absence of timely state intervention during the crisis, several young individuals reportedly stepped up as village volunteers to defend their communities, highlighting the resilience and spirit of self-preservation among the affected populations.



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The May 3rd observance is envisioned as a platform for unity, remembrance, and a collective call to action. It aims to not only honor the memory of those affected but also emphasize the need for reconciliation, indigenous rights, and a peaceful, inclusive future.

FOCS is extending an open invitation to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), community elders, student and women’s organizations (including Meira Paibi), and all concerned citizens to attend this event and contribute to a shared vision rooted in justice, peace, and coexistence.

"This is not just about remembering our pain—it is about standing together with dignity, demanding justice, and ensuring such violence never repeats on our soil," FOCS stated.

The event is set to begin at 10:00 AM on May 3rd, and will serve as a poignant reminder of the past, a symbol of resilience, and a beacon for a more unified Manipur.