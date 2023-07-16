Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution (CAF& PD) Director Robertson Asem on July 16 gave clarification on media reports claiming suspected food adulteration in rice supplied under NFSA.

While speaking to reporters during a press meet held at the DIPR here on July 16, the director said rice supplied under NFSA is fortified rice, adding, ''During the fortification process, essential vitamins and minerals are added to the grains to enhance the nutritious value''.

He further said as per guidelines of the Government of India, the main objective is to increase the nutritious value and to have good health for the general public.

Replying to the media queries, he said for any clarification related to Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution, one can be reached out to the Department Helpline No.1967.

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