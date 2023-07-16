A total of nine persons have been arrested by Imphal East District Police in connection with the incident in which one woman was found dead at Keibi

Heikakmapal Maning Ching on Saturday, said Manipur Police on July 16.

The police further said that the situation is tense in some places with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of unruly mobs during the last 24 hours.

''During the last 24 hours, state police and central forces conducted search operations in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both valley and hill districts. A total of 7 (seven) bunkers were destroyed in the operations.

It further said that the intermittent firing by armed miscreants was reported at a few places following which police along with central forces launched an operation in the Phaileng area, Kangpokpi District, and recovered two arms and nine ammunitions.

''Nine persons including five women have been arrested by Imphal East District Police in connection with the incident in which one woman was found dead at Keibi

Heikakmapal Maning Ching on July 15, 2023. Two arms and five ammunitions and one car were seized in connection with the case,'' the statement added.

Besides this, 19 persons have been arrested in Imphal West District.

Police further said that in connection with the torching of three empty trucks at Awang Sekmai Mayai Leikai Lampak, Imphal West on July 15 were produced before the Duty Magistrate Imphal West today and 17 were sent to police remand for four days. Two were referred to Juvenile Justice Board.

''Raids are continuing to arrest other accused persons. In the search operation conducted by District Police Thoubal on July 15 in the Heirok area, 12 magazines and 25 ammunitions were recovered,'' it added.

A total of 124 checkpoints were installed in different Districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and Police had detained 586 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state, it said.

''Movement of essential items is ensured along NH-37 and NH-2. Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles,'' the statement read.

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