Former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip, has demanded for an urgent on-site investigation following the tragic death of his wife Sapam Charubala following a bomb attack at his residence in Manipur.

The incident occurred on August 10, 2024, at approximately 3:00 PM, when Sapam Charubala, 59, was cleaning the house and surrounding compound.

While disposing of waste materials by burning, she was unexpectedly struck by what is believed to be an explosive device, likely a bomb. The force of the explosion caused severe injuries, leading to excessive bleeding. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after.

Also read: Manipur: Bomb attack at former-MLA’s residence in Kangpokpi, wife dies

Fortunately, Yamthong Haokip and his daughter, who were also present during the explosion, escaped the attack unheart.

The authorities, under the jurisdiction of the Saikul Police Station, have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, but the identity and motives of the attackers remain unknown.

In a letter addressed to the Officer In-Charge of Saikul Police Station, Haokip expressed his deep concern and urged the authorities to conduct an immediate on-spot investigation.

He emphasized the need to determine the nature of the explosive that caused his wife's untimely death and called for a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.