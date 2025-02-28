In a major breakthrough, Kangpokpi Police, in coordination with A/155 CRPF, arrested four individuals involved in an extortion case early this morning.

Acting under the direct supervision of Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi, the team intercepted the suspects near Bimparao along NH-2 at approximately 7:30 AM.

Arrested Individuals:

Lungousem Kipgen (29) – Son of Seikhohao Kipgen, Phaijol Village (Kangchup), Kangpokpi District.

Letminlal Kipgen (25) – Resident of Ebenezer Village, Kangpokpi District.



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Satminlun Tuboi (24) – Son of Letmang Tuboi, Chalbung Village, Kangpokpi District.

Thanggoulun Kilong (27) – Son of Sonkhothang Kilong, Luwangsanggol Village, Kangpokpi District.

During preliminary interrogation, the suspects confessed to working under Gogou Kipgen alias Jamin, reportedly a member of the Kuki National Front (KNF-P).

The swift action by law enforcement highlights the ongoing crackdown on extortion and illegal activities in the region. Further investigations are underway to identify and apprehend more individuals involved in the network.