Manipur Police on April 18 seized 1.018 kgs of brown sugar and arrested four persons in connection with the matter in the state's Kangpokpi town, said an official statement.

The seizure was made after a team of police conducted intensive regular frisking and checking of vehicles at the Check Post of Kangpokpi Police Station on NH-2.

During the checking, one passenger Winger vehicle bearing number MN-06LA- 3936 coming towards Kangpokpi was stopped and upon checking one after another, two occupants inside the Winger were found behaving in a very suspicious manner.

''The two occupants were tactfully examined separately at the spot and during which the lady occupant admitted the presence of contraband drug inside her backpack (black colour) in which she transported the same together with the other male occupant sitting beside her,'' the statement added.

As per the statement, the female occupant was identified as Asheibam Thoibi Devi, and the male occupant as Md. Abdul Matalip.

''In the presence of 1 (one) Executive Magistrate SDC/BO Kangpokpi and AddI.SP (L&O) Tholu Rocky Pou MPS, Kangpokpi, one transparent polythene bag containing suspected to be Brown Sugar weighing 1.018 kgs was seized which was concealed inside the bottom of the backpack by observing all legal formalities,'' it added.

Police also seized the passenger Winger's vehicle and registered a case under ND&PS Act.

Later, on preliminary interrogation of the accused persons, it has been divulged the involvement of Narendra Mahawar (39), who was involved in transferring money through Hundy and Md. Abdul Nasir (33) of Thoubal District in connection with the case.

''Upon their disclosure, police teams led by OC/KPI swung into action and managed to arrest the above two persons along with one Fortuner car B/R.No. AS-OIDT-2876 from different locations,'' the statement said.

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