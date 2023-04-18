Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on April 18 launched a scheme named “Marketing and Logistics Development for Promotion of Tribal Products from North-Eastern Region (PTP-NER)” in presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh at a solemn function held at the auditorium of Manipur State Film Development Society.



The scheme aims to strengthen livelihood opportunities for tribal artisans through increased efficiency in the procurement, logistics, and marketing of tribal products from North Eastern states.



The launching programme was also attended by Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Th. Biswajit Singh, Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister Letpao Haokip, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of Meghalaya Dr. M. Ampareen Lyngdoh, Chairman, TRIFED Ramsinh Rathwa, Chief Secretary, Government of Manipur Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Officials of Tribal Affairs Ministry, Government of India and Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation (TRIFED) and Senior Officials of Government of Manipur among others.



Addressing the gathering, Munda expressed gratitude to Biren Singh for hosting the launch of such an important scheme for tribal peoples.

He continued that the Union Government under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been taking up initiatives for empowerment, creation of employment opportunities, and upgrading the livelihood of tribal peoples residing across the country.

''With such an objective, the PTP-NER scheme has been launched today for the promotion of tribal products from the Northeast region,'' he added.



He also informed that the PTP-NER scheme is fully funded under the Central Sector Scheme of the Government of India and a budget of around Rs 143 crores have been allocated towards this scheme for implementation.

''The scheme will apply to the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura, and Sikkim,'' he added.



The Union Minister also said that the Prime Minister, considering the importance of the Northeast region in the development of the Country, had earlier launched the “One District One Product” Scheme to make a district known for its product.

''The scheme launched today will facilitate linkage of tribal products with new markets, provide logistic and marketing strategy support to promote it at the national and global level,'' he added.

He also appreciated the concerted efforts of the officials of the Union Tribal Affairs Ministry and TRIFED to successfully implement the initiatives taken up for the welfare of tribal people.

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