In a series of coordinated operations, security forces in Manipur arrested four militants belonging to different banned outfits and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from various locations across the state on Monday.

In the first operation, an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP-PWG], identified as Khundrakpam Michael Singh (33) of Ningthoukhong Kha Ward No. 7, Bishnupur District, was apprehended from Ningthoukhong Kha Keirungbam Leikai under Bishnupur Police Station.

During interrogation, he revealed that he had concealed a 9mm pistol with ammunition at Sangaiprou FCI Godown area.

Acting on his disclosure, security forces recovered a 9mm pistol with an empty magazine, four 9mm rounds, one 9mm empty case, one AK live round, one 7.62mm live round, and two .303 live rounds. A mobile phone with two SIM cards and an Aadhaar card were also seized from him.

In a separate operation, Manipur Police arrested another KCP(PWG) cadre, Laishram Tomba Singh (33) of Haoreibi Mayai Leikai, Imphal West District, from his residence. He was allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting government employees, shopkeepers, and the general public. A mobile phone was seized from his possession.



Also Read: Manipur: Senapati admin cracks down on river pollution, bans waste disposal in clean-up drive

Another operation led to the arrest of Athokpam Romiyo Singh alias Ngamba (44), a militant associated with the PREPAK/UPPK outfit and formerly a member of the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF/PLA). He was arrested from his residence in Shamurou Naorem Chaprou Makha Leikai, Imphal West District.

Romiyo was actively involved in extortion, and police recovered two mobile phones with an Airtel SIM card, along with an Aadhaar card.

In a fourth operation, security forces nabbed an active RPF/PLA cadre, Lourembam Brojen Singh alias Dyson (50), from Langol Game Village Zone III near Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation. A search of his belongings led to the seizure of two mobile handsets, a two-wheeler, and an Aadhaar card.

Meanwhile, as part of intensified operations, security forces conducted combing and search operations across both hill and valley districts to recover looted, snatched, and illegal weapons. During an operation at Ngariyan Hill near Don Bosco Training Centre under Andro Police Station, Imphal East District, security personnel recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition.

The seized items included a 12-bore single-barrel gun, two 9mm pistols with two magazines, four 36-hand grenades with detonators, four arming rings, twenty rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, twenty rounds of 5.56mm live ammunition, and twenty rounds of 5.56x30mm Amogh Carbine live ammunition.

Additionally, five rounds of 9mm live ammunition, two rounds of 12-bore live ammunition, a radio set, two INSAS magazines, one SLR magazine, three anti-riot shells, two bulletproof helmets, two bulletproof jackets, and a pack bag were also recovered.

Authorities have confirmed that regular sustained raids will continue in order to neutralize militant activities and recover illegal arms across the state. These operations mark a significant success in Manipur's ongoing efforts to combat insurgency and maintain law and order.