The Deputy Commissioner of Senapati, Mamoni Doley, IAS chaired the meeting today on the Senapati River Campaign at DC Conference Hall, Senapati.



During the meeting, the Senapati DC welcomed the members present and then highlighted the agendas of the meeting. She maintained that Clean Senapati River Campaign should be approached holistically with the collaborative effort District Administration, Autonomous District Council, Karong Senapati Town Committee and CSO’s. She also appealed the member present to raise awareness, engage communities and foster collective action to combat pollution and promote river conservation.



The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Senapati, Rang David Kung, MCS, also highlighted on various activities such as identification of disposing wastes to the river, identification of black spots and order of issuing prohibition on disposal of wastes to Senapati River as part of Clean Senapati River Campaign.



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Various roles and responsibilities were also entrusted to various department and stakeholders of the district present in the meeting for effective cleanliness drive and maintaining cleanliness on Senapati river.



It was discussed and decided in the meeting that there will be a cleanliness drive along the stretch from Mt. Everest to Kathikho Karong on Saturday 22nd March 2025 with the participation of all the departments/ offices, CSOs, chairman/ secretaries/ youth associations. The CEO/ ADC, Senapati and ADC, Senapati may be contacted for any queries, information, and coordination, may be contacted.



The meeting was attended by Adahrii Maheo, MCS, CEO/ ADC, Senapati, Thangkhochon Hoakip, MPS, ADSP, Senapati, SDO’s, DLO’s, Karong Senapati Town Committee and its member, CSO’s, Village Chairmen and Secretaries and youth volunteers.