Fresh clashes broke out in Manipur's Imphal West on September 22 after one of the five released village defence volunteers was re-arrested by the National Investigation Agency.

While the four released persons were handed over to the family after being granted bail, Moirangthem Anand, a former cadre of the banned People's Liberation Army, has been re-arrested in another 10-year-old case.

After learning court order, families of five arrested village defence volunteers along with large number of people have waited for their release in front of Imphal Police Station from round 4.30 PM onwards. As the size of gathering swelled up, police drove them away by firing few rounds of mock bombs. However, after sometime, people gathered again in lesser number at Babupara to the eastern side of Ist MR.

Wife of Moirangthem Anand, Anu who was among the crowd gathered at Imphal Police Station break down after she was informed about re-arrest by NIA.

“I was informed by a police officer that my husband has been taken to Delhi this evening in connection with a case. It is beyond my expectation that my husband will be re-arrested by NIA on the charge that he was once a member of an insurgent group,” Anu lamented.

As Anu was devastated by the news of re-arrest of her husband, she collapsed on the ground.

Meanwhile, security forces including RAF personnel fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse protesters at Kwakeithel stretch, Singjamei and Uripok in Imphal West district. Protesters burnt tyres on the middle of the road in protest against the government and police.



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