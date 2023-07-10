The situation in Manipur continues to remain volatile as intermittent firing continued at Phayeng and Singda villages under Imphal West-Kangpokpi border area, according to sources.

Exchange of fire reported from both sides of the communities on the intervening night of July 9 with one person reported dead besides causalities on both sides.

Additional Assam Rifles troops were inducted to bring the situation under control resulting in cessation of firing by wee hours of July 10.

Notably, un-provoked firing started again in the morning of July 10 from Singda village towards the hill side.

There is a likelihood of casualties on both sides. Meanwhile, Army and Police are undertaking search operation in the area.

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