The Government of Manipur is all set to observe Khongjom Day at the Khongjom War Memorial, Khebaching, Thoubal on April 23.

The event will be graced by Hon’ble Governor Shri Ajay Kumar Bhalla as the Chief Guest, with Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh presiding.

The observance will commence with Sankirtan by artists of the Manipur State Kala Akademi. Floral tributes will be offered at the Khongjom War Memorial and the statue of Paona Brajabashi, followed by Tarpon at the Khongjom River. A special drama titled Khongjom Lal by Rup Mahal Theatre and other cultural presentations will mark the occasion.



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In an effort to pay homage to the valiant heroes who laid down their lives to protect the motherland, the State Government has urged citizens to participate in the event. The Transport Department has arranged special buses for the public from key points across Imphal, including MST Complex, Koirengei, Chingmeirong, Porompat, Tera Bazar, Ram Lal Paul Hr. Secondary School, and Directorate of Art & Culture. All buses will depart at 6:30 am sharp.

Government employees have also been directed by the GAD Welfare Section to attend the function without fail.

Transport for officials will be provided from the eastern side of the 1st MR parade ground.