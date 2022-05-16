One truck carrying rice plunged into a deep gorge in Manipur’s Senapati area on Sunday. According to the people involved in the accident, the handyman is killed in the reported accident. The truck's driver has vanished.

Around 7 a.m. on Sunday, a truck carrying rice slid into the Likhru River canyon between Makhan Tabio and Chakumei, roughly 85 kilometres north of Imphal on the Imphal-Dimapur highway (National Highway 2) in the Senapati area.

The handyman's body was found at the scene, but the driver remains missing, according to authorities.

Locals claim that the location of the Likhru River bridge where the accident happened had seen a number of similar accidents over the years due to a lack of road space for vehicles to turn.