Manipur state is all set to become the first state in the country to implement a central scheme to nurture gifted children.

This was informed by the Minister of Education during the National Startup Day Celebration held on January 16 at Sangai Hall, Hoten Imphal East organised by the Department of Planning.

He said that the state government is going to implement the scheme as a pilot project in Manipur under the Education department. This is the first of its kind in the entire country. The central government had already approved Rs 7 Crore for this.

Under this scheme, 100 children will be selected from hill and valley areas. These picked-up children will be nurtured by keeping them in the hostel. The children will encourage and shaped by their careers in their interested areas.

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A committee will be formed comprised of psychologists, psychiatrists, and experts working in various fields, he added.

He exuded his confidence and stated that these children could be big achievers and even come out to be Nobel prize winners.

Basanta said that the previous term was a coalition government but now it is a majority government. As such tremendous change will surely bring in the next five years. Startup Schemes is playing a key role in improving the economy of the state. Many young entrepreneurs should put their effort into making this scheme a grand success.

Earlier Manipur Education Minister Th Basantakumar on January 14 appealed to students not to participate in protests and instead focus on their studies to become successful.

Basanta Kumar was speaking during a programme for students which was jointly organized by the Departments of Psychiatry and Clinical Psychology, RIMS and Share and Care (SAC), Wangkhei Ningthem Pukhri Mapal.

Speaking on the occasion, the Education Minister without taking any name in particular, categorically said that the primary duty of the students is to attend classes and acquire knowledge, not to stage protests under the influence of some instigators.

''Not all students actively participate in protest but focus on their studies to become successful and contribute to Nation building,'' he added.