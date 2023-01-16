The poachers have reportedly killed the female hog deer who is also known as 'Kharsa' at the northern part of the Loktak lake in Manipur on January 15.

The crime came to light after forest officials found the head, hooves, and skin of a female hog deer (Kharsa) along with eight numbers of lassoes used for trapping the deer from Jawa Lamjao situated eastern portion of Loktak Lake.

The body parts and trapped were found during a drive jointly carried out by a staff of Bishnupur Forest Division, volunteers of Wildlife Explorers Manipur, Green Brigade Manipur, Global Science Club Khoijuman, and Rising Club Ngaikhong under the supervision of Bishnupur District Forest District Rebika Soibam Chanu.

The forest officials suspected that female hog deer might be killed by hunters for meat. Besides this, people who are doing fish farming also shared that hunting and slaughtering of wild animals in the area have seen a tremendous rise in the last few months.

It is also reported that the forest department has started counting the number of Kharsa at Jawa Lamjao and is planning to develop a community reserve for the hog deer.

It may be mentioned that Kharsa is enlisted under schedule-I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

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