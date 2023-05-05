The Manipur government has appointed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander, just hours after appointing retired IPS officer and former Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) chief Kuldiep Singh as its security advisor.

ADGP Sinha will report to Kuldiep Singh and was appointed when Manipur DGP P Doungel relinquished all authority.

As the violence in Manipur worsened, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held two video conference meetings and spoke with the chief ministers of Manipur and neighbouring states on Thursday.

According to a source, they counselled Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh, and the state administration has begun to implement their recommendations. Shah also stated that the Centre will offer all available assistance to preserve peace, including more security troops if necessary.

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“In view of the prevailing law and order situation following the unwanted incidents that occurred after the organisation of the Tribal Solidarity March 2023 held on May 3, the Governor of Manipur is pleased to designate Ashutosh Sinha, IPS, ADGP (Intelligence), Manipur, as the overall Operational Commander to control and bring normalcy in the State. He will work under the guidance and supervision of Kuldip Singh, Advisor (Security), the government of Manipur. The district magistrates concerned will detail the required Executive/Special Magistrates as and when required and requisitioned,” said T Ranjit Singh, commissioner (home), Manipur in his order, issued on May 4.

In an internal communication, Deputy Inspector General (OPS) Manipur, informed Inspector Generals of Rapid Action Force (RAF)) and Communication that, “In view of the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur, it has been decided by the competent authority that a DIG each of RAF Sector and Communication will be placed at Imphal with immediate effect.”