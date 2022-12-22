Director of Education, Government of Manipur L Nandakumar Singh through an office memorandum has banned school excursions till January 10, 2023.

The memorandum directed all principals, headmasters and headmistresses of all government, government-aided, private unaided schools in the state not to organise or conduct school excursions with immediate effect to avoid any untoward incidents.

“…Further, all heads of institutions are directed to comply with the instruction failing which responsibility for any untoward incidents will lie with the principal, headmaster and headmistress concerned..” the memorandum stated.

At least 7 children lost their lives after one of the two buses lost control and tilted on the roadside in Noney District on Thursday. Several others were injured and admitted to various hospitals in the state.

Also Read: Manipur: Seven school students killed as bus carrying them meets with accident in Noney district

The two buses carrying students belonged to Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok, and were heading toward Khoupum for a study tour.

Speaking to the media in connection with the incident, the chief of Longsai Village Kabidon Gonmei said that the unfortunate incident occurred in an accident-prone area of the road.

He alleged that the reason behind the occurrence of this tragic accident is due to negligence of the state government which failed to repair the road despite their request.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on December 21 announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's families who lost their lives in a road accident after two school buses lost their control in the state's Noney district.



Besides this, Biren Singh also announced giving an amount of Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured persons and Rs 50,000 to persons who sustained minor injuries.



Biren Singh appealed to the hospital authority that any amount required in treatment will bear by the government and asked the hospital authority to provide the health care service at best.

He also extended his gratitude to villagers for rescuing the victims, hospital authorities for their support in saving a life, the police department, and others.

Commenting on the precautionary measures that one should take care of, the CM said, ''In hilly areas, mornings are usually foggy in the winter season. People should prohibit driving in such weather conditions''.