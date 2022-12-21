As many as seven students were killed after a bus in which they were travelling in met with an accident in Manipur’s Noney District on December 21.

Initial reports claimed that two buses carrying students of Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok were heading towards Khoupum on a study tour when the mishap happened.

The mishap took place along Bisnupur - Khoupum Road, near Longsai Tubung village under Joujangtek PS, in Manipur's Noney District.

Though the sources claimed that 15 lost their lives in the incident, however, as per official confirmation, a total of seven students were killed, and around 26 students are critically injured.

Speaking to the media in connection with the incident, the chief of Longsai Village Kabidon Gonmei said that the unfortunate incident occurred in an accident-prone area of the road.

He alleged that the reason behind the occurrence of this tragic accident is due to negligence of the state government which failed to repair the road despite their request.

''Two buses which came for study tour met with an accident and at least five people were killed on the spot,'' he added.

However, he claimed that it happened due to brake failure.

As many as 33 injured students have been admitted at Raj Medicity while 11 students at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences.

Meanwhile, expressing grief over the incident, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, ''Deeply saddened to hear about the accident of a bus carrying school children at the Old Cachar Road today. SDRF, the Medical team, and MLAs have rushed to the site to coordinate the rescue operation. Praying for the safety of everyone on the bus.”

Biren Singh also announced to provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh to the victim's families who lost their lives in a road accident after two school buses lost their control in the state's Noney district.

Besides this, Biren Singh also announced giving an amount of Rs 1 lakh to seriously injured persons and Rs 50,000 to persons who sustained minor injuries.

The Chief Minister announced the same after he visited the Raj Medicity to console the victim's family.

Also read: Manipur CM announces compensation of Rs 5 lakh to victim's family killed in road accident