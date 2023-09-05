Acknowledging the dedication and commitment extended by the teachers’ community in shaping future generations, the Manipur government celebrated Teachers’ Day at the auditorium of the Manipur State Film Development Society today.

The programme began by paying a floral tribute portrait of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrisnan.

This year, the state government presented State Level Teachers to four teachers.

They were Rajkumari Romila Devi and Salam Meghachandra Singh, Lecturer (Mathematics) of C.C Higher Secondary School; Koijam Machasana, Arts Graduate Teacher of Ghari Upper Primary School; and Songsar Nicodim Monsang, Primary Teacher of Japhou Upper Primary School.

In connection with today’s event State Level College Appreciation Certificates were also given to seven colleges.



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The colleges, that received the certificates, were Don Bosco College, Maram; Rayburn College, Churachandpur; South East Manipur College, Komlathabi; Waikhom Mani Girls College, Thoubal; S. Kula Women College; Thoubal College and Churachandpur College.

Addressing the function as chief guest, education minister, Thounaojam Basantakumar Singh lauded all the people who are in the teaching profession for their tireless effort in guiding and shaping apart from just imparting educational knowledge to children of the state. Teaching is the noblest profession of all the profession. This profession is deeply rooted in the culture of the state and even considered as a sacred service that an individual can render to society.

The Minister said that the Department will take steps to ensure that every school in Manipur has the facilities to deliver world-class education.

Th Basanta Kumar also said, “The idea of co-existence and mutual understanding should be instilled in the mind of the students so that it will go a long way in resolving the issue of misunderstanding in the future that will hamper the development of the state.”

He suggested to school authorities to introduce ethics and moral philosophy in the school curriculum so that all students possess good moral values and behaviour. Exchange programmes between students belonging to hill and valley areas can also be incorporated into the schools so that they can be exposed to different cultures and people.

In order to have communal harmony in the society, the Minister instructed the Higher Education Department to take up programmes such as inter-community debates so that the students can learn the cultures of different communities.

The programme was attended by officials of education departments, teachers and students of several schools and colleges.